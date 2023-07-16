HPPC approves works worth Rs 620 crore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 15

While presiding over the meeting of a high-powered purchase committee (HPPC) and high-powered works purchase committee (HPWPC) today, CM Manohar Lal Khattar accorded approval to contracts and purchases worth Rs 620.88 crores. A total of Rs 15.47 crore was saved after negotiations with various bidders.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma and Minister of State for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department Anoop Dhanak were also present at the meeting.

Ten agendas of Irrigation, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam in HPPC and four agendas of the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads) and the Public Health Engineering Department were taken up for discussion and all got approved.

Among different works and purchases that were materialised included the strengthening of the Sirsa-Ludesar-Bhadar stretch in Sirsa, construction of two-lane road from Panchgaon to Farrukhnagar via Jamalpur in Gurugram.

#Manohar Lal Khattar