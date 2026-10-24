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Home / Haryana / HPSC chairman's post: Satish Saini tipped for appointment after VRS approval

HPSC chairman's post: Satish Saini tipped for appointment after VRS approval

Close to CM Nayab Singh Saini, HCS officer is frontrunner for the post vacated by Alok Verma on Thursday

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Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:03 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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HCS officer Satish Saini is currently posted as deputy secretary in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Representative image/FIle
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The Haryana Government has approved the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) request of HCS officer Satish Saini, currently posted as deputy secretary in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), fuelling speculation that he may be appointed the commission’s chairman.

The post fell vacant after Alok Verma’s tenure ended on Thursday.

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According to sources, Satish, considered close to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is the frontrunner for the post, with his name almost finalised. He is also familiar with the commission’s functioning, having served as its deputy secretary since February 2022.

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Satish was due to retire on September 30, 2028. With the government approving his request, he is set to retire on Saturday, sources said.

He had earlier served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the BJP government’s second term. He held the position from January 2020 to February 2022 before being posted as deputy secretary in the HPSC.

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Sources indicated that the formal order appointing the new chairman could be issued after his retirement.

The development comes as the state government moves to fill the commission’s top post. The HPSC is responsible for recruiting candidates to various Group A and Group B posts in Haryana.

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