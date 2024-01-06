HPSC declares results for posts of PG teacher

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) today declared the final results for 642 postgraduate teacher positions in physical education and fine arts.

Among them, 388 candidates are of physical education and 254 of fine arts. The Secretary of the commission, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, stated that along with this, the result of the subject knowledge test for 12 posts of Mining Officer and four posts of Assistant Mining Engineer was also declared today. The examination for these two positions was conducted on October 22, 2023, and the interview dates would be announced soon. Ahuja said the commission had exercised utmost care in preparing the results of the mentioned examinations and any right to rectify errors would be retained by the commission. Further information regarding this could be obtained from the commission's website. He said the commission had begun the recruitment process for the posts of postgraduate teachers of 19 subjects, out of which the process for nine subjects had been completed.