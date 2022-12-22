HPSC to advertise 1,535 posts of college teacher

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 21

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced that it will soon advertise 1,535 posts of Assistant Professor (college cadre) in various subjects. It has also finalised the syllabus and pattern of exams.

87.5% weightage for written exam, 12.5% for the interview

Sources said 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) would be asked in the two-hour written examination. Ninety questions would be from the subject concerned, while the remaining 10 would relate to general awareness, general mental ability, comprehension, logical reasoning and analytical ability, decision making and problem solving, basic numeracy, data interpretation and the questions related to history, geography, polity economy and culture of Haryana.

“All questions, carrying equal marks, will have five options. The fifth option will be meant for a situation where a candidate intends to leave the question unattempted. One-fourth mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. In case a candidate neither attempts a question nor darkens the fifth option/bubble, one-fourth mark will be deducted. The weightage for the written exam will be 87.5 per cent and 12.5 per cent for the interview,” sources added. A candidate would have to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in case of general category and 45 per cent in case of reserved category in the written exam to be eligible to qualify for the interview.