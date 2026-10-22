HPSC top post falls vacant as Alok Verma’s term ends today

With former Indian Forest Officer Alok Verma’s six-year term as chairperson of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) set to end tomorrow, all eyes are on the government’s pick for the position even as names of retired and soon-to-retire officers have started doing the rounds.

Notably, several other Commissions are also awaiting appointments to the top post. Presently, the chairperson post is vacant in the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission, the Right to Service Commission, the Haryana Pollution Control Board, among others. Though the charge of some of these commissions and the authorities is presently being held by IAS officers, sources said the government was likely to prioritise filling the vacancy in the HPSC, seen as the most coveted of all commissions, and the HERC.

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The sources added that the government was likely to choose from the senior officers who retired recently or are due to retire over the next couple of months. “While all other Commissions can await appointments, the HPSC is a sensitive appointment. The government is unlikely to delay this appointment since recruitment is an on-going process. The chairperson’s post will be filled up on priority given the nature of work,” the sources stated.

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In the government, a number of senior officers have retired this year or are due to retire by the year end. Among senior IAS officers who retired earlier this year are Raja Shekhar Vundru and Arun Kumar Gupta while IAS officers Anurag Rastogi (on extension) and Sudhir Rajpal are due to retire this year. Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, a 1990-batch IPS officer, is due to retire at the end of this month while 1990-batch IAS Sumita Mishra will retire in January next year.