The Executive Committee meeting of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) was cancelled once again due to a lack of quorum on Wednesday.

The meeting was called to discuss the issue of the budget of the Haryana Committee. Due to the battle of supremacy between the members, the budgets for the financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27 are yet to be passed.

Advertisement

Unhappy with the situation, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “A meeting was called to discuss the issue of budget but four members, including senior vice-president Gurmeet Singh, junior vice-president Gurbir Singh, TP Singh and Jagtar Singh, remained absent, due to which the quorum remained incomplete. As per the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act, it is mandatory to have a two-thirds majority for the completion of a simple quorum in both the executive committee and the General House. The very provision is being misused by the dissenting members to create obstacles in the smooth functioning of the HSGMC.”

Advertisement

Jhinda alleged, “It appears that the Haryana Committee’s budget is being blocked at the behest of the government. We met with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and appealed to him to facilitate the passing of the committee’s budget and also requested an amendment to the Act to replace the condition of the two-thirds majority with a simple majority. The Union Minister had assured us that the budget would be passed and if required, the Act would be amended, however, things haven’t changed. We request the government and the Union Minister to take appropriate steps, and to also help the committee with funds.”

HSGMC member and Akal Panthak Morcha leader Harmanpreet Singh said, “Members should attend the meetings, hold discussions and get the issues resolved. They are just hampering the functioning of the committee by not attending, and such actions are sending a wrong message.”