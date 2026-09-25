HSGMC chief Jhinda demands All-India Gurdwara Act, Sikh Parliament

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda on Friday demanded the enactment of an All-India Gurdwara Act and the establishment of a Sikh Parliament at the national level and Sikh assemblies at the state level.

Jhinda, who is also president of Panthak Dal Jhinda, while interacting with mediapersons at Model Town Gurdwara, alleged that Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had become “the property of one family” and that this affects the dignity of Sikh institutions, including the Akal Takht Sahib.

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He said the existing system needs to be reviewed in view of the changes that have taken place since SGPC was established.

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“The existing Sikh gurdwara legislation was framed in 1925 when the political and geographical circumstances were different. After Independence and Partition, the framework remained largely confined to Punjab. A new law would provide representation to Sikhs from different states and countries,” Jhinda said.

Under the proposed system, Jhinda said, a Sikh Parliament should be constituted through elections at the national level, while separate committees or assemblies should manage gurdwaras in each state. He said he would soon seek meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the demand and launch a campaign for the proposed Act.

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Jhinda chaired a state-level meeting of Panthak Dal Jhinda, during which Harpreet Singh Narula was appointed general secretary of the organisation, while Gurpreet Singh Ramba was appointed its youth chief.

He said Panthak Dal Jhinda may contest the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, including Punjab. “A committee will soon be constituted to decide the organisation’s participation and election strategy,” he added.

Jhinda said the organisation had been formed to protect the interests of the Sikh community and claimed that it had secured a significant victory in HSGMC elections. He also demanded that the Haryana government hold elections for all 49 seats of HSGMC.

He further alleged that government rules were creating difficulties in the functioning of the committee and said its budget had still not been passed.

Jhinda said Panthak Dal has thousands of members and efforts are also underway to establish its organisational units among the Sikh diaspora in countries, including Canada, the US and the UK.