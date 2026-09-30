HSGMC chief seeks All-India Gurdwaras Act, pitches 211-member national Sikh body as ‘Sikh Parliament’

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, who has been demanding enactment of an All-India Gurdwara Act, has raised the demand for the formation of a National Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (NSGMC).

Speaking to The Tribune, the HSGMC president, who is also the president of Panthak Dal Jhinda, said, “There is a need for the enactment of an All India Gurdwaras Act to provide an appropriate, uniform and transparent legal framework for the administration and management of gurdwaras across the country. And to ensure a smooth process and monitoring, an NSGMC is also required.”

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“Gurdwaras play a key role in the conduct of religious and political affairs of Sikhs. However, political interference in SGPC has affected the dignity of Sikh institutions over the years, which has been a matter of concern. In NSGMC, Sikhs from all the states will be given representation. It will be the Sikh Parliament at the national level, while separate management committees should manage gurdwaras in each state,” he said.

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Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “The number of seats from any state will depend on the Sikh population of that state. We have done some initial calculations, and there will be around 211 members in the committee. They will be elected through an election. Since a large number of Sikhs live abroad, we will give them an opportunity to become members of the committee as co-opted members.”

“To start a nationwide campaign, a 101-member ad hoc committee will be formed. They will unite the community leaders to raise the demand for a national-level committee for better coordination and representation of Sikhs across the country,” Jhinda said, who submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on Tuesday to raise the demand, and further said that similar memorandums will be submitted to all Governors, CMs and MPs across the country.

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The HSGMC president said the Sikhs of Haryana have managed to get a separate management committee and there are similar demands from other states too. At present, the legal and administrative arrangements governing various gurdwaras differ from one state to another. A comprehensive central legislation developed after due consultation with Sikh religious institutions, representatives of the Sikh community, legal experts and the concerned state governments could help promote greater transparency, accountability and consistency in their administration.

“The establishment of the national-level committee will also help the community leaders in taking up issues related to the community in a more effective manner. Next, we will submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and then cover the remaining states. I am hopeful that the governments will give due consideration to this important matter and take appropriate steps in the larger interest of the Sikh community,” he said.