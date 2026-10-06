DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / HSGMC executive members flag single-agenda budget meet; seek debate on corruption, Miri Piri Institute

HSGMC executive members flag single-agenda budget meet; seek debate on corruption, Miri Piri Institute

The senior vice-president alleged that there have been reports of corruption in gurdwaras and demanded that action-taken reports and inquiry status regarding thefts, administrative lapses and serious complaints be placed before the executive committee

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:40 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

Ahead of the executive committee meeting of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), senior vice-president Gurmeet Singh, along with several other executive members, has expressed dissatisfaction over the single-agenda meeting on the budget and demanded inclusion of other important financial, administrative and developmental matters.

The committee meeting is scheduled for October 7 in Kurukshetra.

Advertisement

Gurmeet Singh said, “There are several important issues concerning the Haryana committee, but a meeting with only a single agenda regarding the budget has been called. We fail to understand why other issues related to Miri Piri Institute, schools and other developmental projects are being ignored. We demand that the actual expenditure for 2025-26, revised estimates, proposed budget, assets, income, expenditure and future financial planning be placed before the executive committee.”

Advertisement

“The committee president should also clarify his stand on Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research before the executive committee. Issues related to procurement of buses for schools, the proposed allocation of around Rs 10.32 crore for Dharam Prachar, and a comprehensive five-year roadmap for Miri Piri Institute should be discussed in the meeting,” he said.

The senior vice-president alleged that there have been reports of corruption in gurdwaras and demanded that action-taken reports and inquiry status regarding thefts, administrative lapses and serious complaints be placed before the executive committee. The report should clearly state the action taken, responsibility fixed, status of inquiries, and measures being taken to prevent recurrence.

Advertisement

Junior vice-president Gurbir Singh said, “We requested president Jagdish Singh Jhinda to add more items to the agenda, but there was no positive response. The president accused us of not letting the committee pass the budget, but in reality, we have been trying to stop corruption. Every rupee must be accounted for, and every major commitment must have a clear financial plan, allocation and timeline. Our objective is not to oppose the budget, but to ensure that it is supported by actual accounts and proper financial planning.”

“Several questionable decisions and actions have been taken by the president so far. We demand that all relevant financial statements, records, reports and supporting documents be circulated to members before the meeting so that meaningful discussion can take place,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts