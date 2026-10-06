HSGMC executive members flag single-agenda budget meet; seek debate on corruption, Miri Piri Institute

Ahead of the executive committee meeting of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), senior vice-president Gurmeet Singh, along with several other executive members, has expressed dissatisfaction over the single-agenda meeting on the budget and demanded inclusion of other important financial, administrative and developmental matters.

The committee meeting is scheduled for October 7 in Kurukshetra.

Advertisement

Gurmeet Singh said, “There are several important issues concerning the Haryana committee, but a meeting with only a single agenda regarding the budget has been called. We fail to understand why other issues related to Miri Piri Institute, schools and other developmental projects are being ignored. We demand that the actual expenditure for 2025-26, revised estimates, proposed budget, assets, income, expenditure and future financial planning be placed before the executive committee.”

Advertisement

“The committee president should also clarify his stand on Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research before the executive committee. Issues related to procurement of buses for schools, the proposed allocation of around Rs 10.32 crore for Dharam Prachar, and a comprehensive five-year roadmap for Miri Piri Institute should be discussed in the meeting,” he said.

The senior vice-president alleged that there have been reports of corruption in gurdwaras and demanded that action-taken reports and inquiry status regarding thefts, administrative lapses and serious complaints be placed before the executive committee. The report should clearly state the action taken, responsibility fixed, status of inquiries, and measures being taken to prevent recurrence.

Advertisement

Junior vice-president Gurbir Singh said, “We requested president Jagdish Singh Jhinda to add more items to the agenda, but there was no positive response. The president accused us of not letting the committee pass the budget, but in reality, we have been trying to stop corruption. Every rupee must be accounted for, and every major commitment must have a clear financial plan, allocation and timeline. Our objective is not to oppose the budget, but to ensure that it is supported by actual accounts and proper financial planning.”

“Several questionable decisions and actions have been taken by the president so far. We demand that all relevant financial statements, records, reports and supporting documents be circulated to members before the meeting so that meaningful discussion can take place,” he said.