HSGMC expresses disappointment with repeated furloughs granted to Sacha Sauda chief

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) has expressed disappointment with repeated furloughs being granted to rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

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Speaking to The Tribune, HSGMC President Jagdish Singh Jhinda said: “While the Sikh community and the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha are struggling for the release of 'Bandi Singhs', who have completed their sentences, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is being given furloughs repeatedly for political gains. The 'Bandi Singhs' have been in jail for over 30 years and they are not being released, while since his conviction in 2017, Ram Rahim has been granted furlough or parole 17 times and by giving him special treatment, the government is rubbing salt into the wounds of Sikhs.”

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“The governments have ignored the sentiments and contribution of the community. The Sikh community has always stood with the nation in times of need and crisis, sacrificed their lives on the borders and carried out unmatched social services. But when it comes to recognising the contribution of the community, the weight of votes comes into consideration," he said.

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The HSGMC president said: “A ‘Beinsaafi letter’ is being sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to highlight the injustice being done to the community and express disappointment with the repeated furloughs. Gurmeet Ram Rahim has disrespected the Sikh community and hurt the sentiments, but he is being given special treatment. Meanwhile, Jagtar Singh Hawara and nine other Singhs are not being given parole. We have given suggestions to the Home Minister to consider the sacrifice of the community and to fulfill the demands being raised by the Sikhs and the Quami Insaaf Morcha. Jagtar Singh Hawara should be given regular parole to meet his ailing mother, who is in final stage of her life”.

Jagdish Singh Jhinda, said, “Sikhs are being made to feel alienated in the country. The Constitution of the country gave equal rights to every citizen, but the Sikh community is forced to struggle to get its rights. The government shouldn’t take decisions on the basis of the upcoming elections in Punjab. Though it is already very late, the BJP government still can take a positive call, fulfill its promise of releasing the Bandi Singhs, and the community will be thankful to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.”

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Meanwhile, HSGMC member Gurtej Singh said, “The denial of parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara is deeply distressing and inhumane. Such decisions raise serious questions about the fairness and consistency with which the law and parole provisions are being applied. The repeated granting of parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim, and the contrasting treatment, creates a perception of a two-faced and discriminatory policy of the government. It should ensure that decisions relating to parole and legal proceedings are taken fairly, transparently and consistently, and without any discrimination.”