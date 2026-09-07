HSGMC member Gurtej Singh stages dharna, demands president Jagdish Singh Jhinda’s resignation

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) member from Ambala City, Gurtej Singh, staged a dharna today at the main gate of the HSGMC headquarters in Kurukshetra, demanding the resignation of committee president Jagdish Singh Jhinda.

Gurtej Singh raised concerns over the functioning of HSGMC and alleged that no significant or lasting decisions benefiting the Sikh sangat of Haryana had been taken during the past one-and-a-half years. He alleged that HSGMC had lost its vision, direction and original purpose, while certain office-bearers were using the institution for personal and political interests rather than for the welfare of the Sikh community.

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He further alleged that the overall management of the gurdwaras had deteriorated and that complaints of corruption and administrative irregularities had increased.

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“HSGMC is facing an acute shortage of employees required for the effective management, maintenance and security of these historic shrines. Several appointments have reportedly been made on the basis of personal connections, with many appointees being relatives or associates of HSGMC members. There should be an impartial inquiry and accountability should be fixed in all such matters,” Gurtej Singh said.

During the dharna, Gurtej Singh said that no concrete measures had been taken in the areas of education, employment opportunities for youth, religious propagation, welfare of granthis, gurdwara security and institutional development. He demanded a detailed account of major decisions, policies and expenditure. He also expressed displeasure over the fact that the committee’s budget had not been presented despite the constitution of a seven-member committee to prepare it.

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Gurtej Singh also sought transparency regarding the land proposed for the construction of a sarai at Darbar Sahib, Amritsar. He sought details about the size and valuation of the land, its prevailing market rate, the purchase process and the expenditure incurred in connection with the proposed project.

The HSGMC member also expressed displeasure over the committee’s alleged inaction regarding Miri-Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. He demanded a complete account of the efforts made to bring the institute under HSGMC’s management.

Gurtej Singh alleged that the president and certain members were giving greater importance to their personal and political interests than to the institutional interests of HSGMC. He also alleged that announcements were being made without consulting other committee members.

“HSGMC is not the property of any individual or group but an institution established to serve the Sikh sangat of Haryana. The deteriorating condition of gurdwaras, staff shortages, alleged favouritism in appointments and complaints of corruption demonstrate the need for immediate administrative reform and independent scrutiny. The president has failed to provide effective leadership, ensure collective decision-making, protect the interests of historical gurdwaras and deliver concrete results for the Sikh community during the past one-and-a-half years. He should accept moral responsibility and resign from his post,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jhinda said “The member who has been staging a dharna is just trying to grab some attention and nothing else. Instead of asking all these questions, he should first answer why they are not allowing the committee to pass the budget. They remain absent from the meetings so that the quorum is not completed and no decision is taken. Without completing the quorum and passing the budget, the committee can’t execute any project.”