HSGMC moves judicial panel over executive meet deadlock

Amid the ongoing tussle among members over supremacy, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) has approached the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission to get an executive committee meeting convened.

The budgets of the Haryana Committee for two financial years, 2024-25 and 2025-26, remain pending as the required quorum for holding meetings and passing the budgets has not been met.

There are 11 members in the executive committee, and eight are required to attend a meeting for the quorum to be completed. As members from the dissenting group have remained absent from executive committee and general house meetings, the quorum requirement has not been fulfilled and no meetings have been held over the past several months. Recently, the committee had also approached the Haryana Chief Minister regarding the issue.

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According to information, an application was submitted before the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission by the Chief Secretary of the Haryana Committee regarding expenditure to be incurred on the Gurmat Samagam to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The committee also raised the issue of members not attending executive committee meetings.

HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “The Haryana Committee had approached the commission, following which it has issued notices to all 11 members of the executive committee for November 26 at the Judicial Commission office. Besides the Gurmat Samagam, we will also take up the issue of the pending budgets and the recent salary hike announced for HSGMC employees. Since some members had not been attending the meetings, the committee was forced to approach the commission. We will have a detailed meeting before the commission.”

HSGMC senior vice-president Gurmeet Singh said, “We are yet to receive the notice regarding the executive committee meeting. We will hold a meeting after receiving the notice and take a further decision. Instead of approaching the Haryana Chief Minister and the Judicial Commission for the executive committee meeting, the president should resign from the post on moral grounds, as he does not have the majority required to run the house. If he is confident of having the support of the members, he should seek re-election to the post of president.”

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Meanwhile, HSGMC member and Akal Panthak Morcha leader Harmanpreet Singh said, “We have repeatedly requested the executive members to attend the meetings, as the issues can be resolved only through dialogue. The situation will not improve if they continue to boycott all meetings. The Judicial Commission should take strict action and direct all members to attend the meetings to ensure the smooth functioning of the HSGMC.”