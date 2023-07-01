HSGMC plans to promote Gurmukhi in state

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 30

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) ad hoc has decided to focus on the promotion of Gurmukhi in the state, upgrade the inns of major gurdwaras and also provide a helping hand to meritorious students of the Sikh community who aspire to join the civil services and defence forces.

HSGMC’s executive body member Ramnik Singh Mann said: “The committee at its executive body meeting has passed several major proposals, including the efforts to be made for the promotion of Gurmukhi. It is a matter of concern that the young generation belonging to the Punjabi community is not able to read and write Gurmukhi. It has been decided that the granthis and their helpers across the state, who will teach Gurmukhi to the children, will get a monetary reward.”

“A proposal to provide help in coaching for the children aspiring to join civil services or defence forces and preparing for JEE and NEET has been passed. In the first year, the committee will select 50 children and next year the number will be doubled. The committee is looking for educational institutes that can help the committee in this regard and we are in touch with the institutes based in Kota and Delhi. The committee has sufficient budget and additional budget can be provided for education,” he added.