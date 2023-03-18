HSGMC presents Rs 106-cr budget

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 17

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) ad hoc today presented its first budget of Rs 106.50 crore for the next fiscal year.

HSGMC ad hoc general secretary Gurvinder Singh Dhamija said: “The executive body has passed the budget of Rs 106.50 crore. Our focus is on education and it has been decided that about one-fourth of the total budget will be spent on this sector.”

The committee has also decided to upgrade machines used for preparing langar, computers and other equipment at gurdwaras. It will spend Rs 13.50 crore on langar and prasad, Rs 50 lakh on digital museum and library and Rs 1.5 crore on medical college.

HSGMC ad hoc president Mahant Karamjit Singh said: “The committee has presented its first budget in which attention has been paid to all sectors, including health, education, welfare of employees and improving the facilities of sangat. We will open a Haryana Sikh Cooperative Bank and provide employment to educated children. The committee will also start a technical institute for children for which Rs 2 crore have been allocated.”

He said Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra will be developed as a model gurdwara. The president said the rooms and toilets were in poor condition and they would be renovated. Kurukshetra was a religious city and a large number of people reach here to pay obeisance every year, and it had been decided to renovate the inns also, he added.

The HSGMC president said: “We will renovate the existing schools and open new schools as per the demand. We have started gathering all information about Miri Piri Medical College in Shahabad and take it over soon. We will also focus on the schemes being run by the Centre government for the minority communities and avail their benefits.”

He appealed to the SGPC president and the management to return the funds and vehicles, which the SGPC had taken from Haryana since 2014. The committee would also stake its claim on the SGPC’s properties in Chandigarh, he added.