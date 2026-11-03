HSGMC president seeks CM Saini’s intervention to pass budget of Haryana committee

As leaders of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) continue to remain at loggerheads, with the committee failing to pass its budgets for two consecutive financial years, its president has sought the Haryana government's intervention to ensure their passage.

With several members remaining absent from executive committee and general house meetings, resulting in a lack of quorum, no meetings have been held over the past several months.

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Even the last executive committee meeting, scheduled for October 7, was cancelled due to a lack of quorum. The meeting had been called to discuss the Haryana committee's budget. The executive committee has 11 members, and eight were required to be present to meet the quorum. However, only seven members turned up, while the four members belonging to the dissenting group remained absent.

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On Monday evening, a delegation of HSGMC members, led by committee president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to raise their concerns and submitted a memorandum.

Speaking to The Tribune, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “The budgets of the Haryana Committee for two financial years (2024-25 and 2025-26) are pending because the required quorum for holding meetings and passing the budgets has not been met. Some HSGMC members are not cooperating and have been remaining absent from meetings, due to which all the important works and projects of the committee have come to a standstill.”

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“Despite repeated attempts and requests, some members have been displaying an adamant attitude. We met the Haryana Chief Minister and requested him to intervene and resolve the issues. Since several members, including the co-opted members, have been in touch with the government, it can play a crucial role in getting the budgets passed,” he said.

The HSGMC president said the delegation had held a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister and apprised him of the situation and the challenges being faced by the committee.

“The Haryana Committee also intends to run the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (a charitable trust) in Shahabad, but the lack of funds due to the pending budgets continues to be a major challenge. Besides this, we want to construct a memorial at Hondh-Chillar, a serai in Amritsar, and undertake developmental works at various gurdwaras and educational institutions. We have also requested the government to extend financial support to the Haryana Committee,” Jhinda said.

“The government has been requested to intervene and ask the members to attend meetings so that the budgets and other pending matters can be taken up and approved. The Chief Minister has given a positive response. A meeting with the committee members will be held on Wednesday to discuss the issue further and decide the dates for the next general house and Executive Committee meetings,” the HSGMC president said.