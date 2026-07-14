HSGMC seeks modification of gurdwara commission order on Miri Piri Hospital salaries

After Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission directed Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) to clear the salaries of employees of Miri Piri Hospital, HSGMC has requested the commission to recall or modify its order.

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According to information, following a petition filed by the Miri Piri Workers Sangharsh Samiti stating that employees have not been paid salaries since April, the commission had issued a notice to HSGMC for July 21.

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Due to non-payment of salaries, the employees have been on strike, affecting the functioning of the hospital.

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The employees pleaded that they were facing difficulties due to non-disbursement of salaries. The commission, in its order, mentioned that employees of the institute cannot be deprived of their dues. It ordered that salaries of all employees, including doctors, from April onward be disbursed as an interim measure in the interest of justice and proper functioning of the institute.

Meanwhile, HSGMC claimed that the order was issued without hearing the committee. It has filed an application requesting the commission to modify or recall the interim order to the extent that it directs HSGMC to deposit the salary amount with the management of Miri Piri Institute.

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HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “The commission has directed the committee to deposit the amount towards salaries with the management of the institute for further disbursement. The direction was issued without seeking the committee’s response. The responsibility for disbursing salaries to employees lies with the management of Miri Piri Institute, while HSGMC is yet to officially take over the management of the institute.”

“A matter related to the management, control, administration, and financial affairs of Miri Piri Institute is already pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a Letters Patent Appeal. Without the transfer of the management of the institute, no legal or financial obligation can presently be placed upon HSGMC to release the salaries of employees. The application will be heard on Wednesday by the commission,” he said.

The HSGMC president further said, “The panel constituted by HSGMC to resolve the issue of Miri Piri Institute has met the SGPC president, and we are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon. However, to decide the future course of action and ensure smooth management, HSGMC members must attend the general house and executive body meetings.”

“Some members have not been attending the meetings continuously, which is also a major reason behind the current situation. They must understand that the Sikh ‘sangat’ has elected them to ensure smooth management of HSGMC, not to bring the committee to a standstill. The committee will soon call a general house meeting to discuss the matter,” he added.