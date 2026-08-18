HSGMC, Sikh leaders call off August 25 Ambala congregation after meeting CM Saini

After a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) and Sikh community leaders have called off the congregation scheduled for August 25 in Ambala.

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Community members had blocked NH-44 for six hours on August 13, demanding action against Gursimran Singh Mand, national president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front, in connection with incidents near Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara, and the release of two persons arrested by police. Police used force to clear the highway during which several Sikh community members and police personnel were injured.

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Following the confrontation, community leaders had called for a Sikh congregation at Manji Sahib Gurdwara to decide the future course of action.

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HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “Taking the issue seriously, the CM invited HSGMC members, leaders of farmer unions, SAD Haryana and other community leaders to resolve the matter. We have been assured that FIRs will be cancelled and the individuals arrested in connection with the assault case will also be released before August 23. Following the assurances given by the Chief Minister, HSGMC members and other community leaders have unanimously decided to call off the congregation.”

“Gursimran Singh Mand has also sent a letter stating that he is ready to apologise for his mistake. We appeal to community members not to come to Ambala on August 25 and to refrain from spreading rumours that could affect the peaceful situation in the state. Once the FIRs are cancelled and Gursimran Singh Mand tenders an apology, an event will be held at Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara to express gratitude to those who supported the community members and played a crucial role in resolving the issue,” he added.