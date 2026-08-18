DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / HSGMC, Sikh leaders call off August 25 Ambala congregation after meeting CM Saini

HSGMC, Sikh leaders call off August 25 Ambala congregation after meeting CM Saini

Community members had blocked NH-44 for six hours on August 13, demanding action against Gursimran Singh Mand in connection with incidents near Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara, and the release of two persons arrested by police

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:01 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
HSGMC executive body members. File photo 
Advertisement

After a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) and Sikh community leaders have called off the congregation scheduled for August 25 in Ambala.

Advertisement

Community members had blocked NH-44 for six hours on August 13, demanding action against Gursimran Singh Mand, national president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front, in connection with incidents near Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara, and the release of two persons arrested by police. Police used force to clear the highway during which several Sikh community members and police personnel were injured.

Advertisement

Following the confrontation, community leaders had called for a Sikh congregation at Manji Sahib Gurdwara to decide the future course of action.

Advertisement

HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “Taking the issue seriously, the CM invited HSGMC members, leaders of farmer unions, SAD Haryana and other community leaders to resolve the matter. We have been assured that FIRs will be cancelled and the individuals arrested in connection with the assault case will also be released before August 23. Following the assurances given by the Chief Minister, HSGMC members and other community leaders have unanimously decided to call off the congregation.”

“Gursimran Singh Mand has also sent a letter stating that he is ready to apologise for his mistake. We appeal to community members not to come to Ambala on August 25 and to refrain from spreading rumours that could affect the peaceful situation in the state. Once the FIRs are cancelled and Gursimran Singh Mand tenders an apology, an event will be held at Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara to express gratitude to those who supported the community members and played a crucial role in resolving the issue,” he added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts