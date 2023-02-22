HSGMC takes control of 2 more gurdwaras in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, February 21

Two days after taking over the charge of the management of Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra, members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) took over the charge of two gurdwaras in Kaithal — Gurdwara Neem Sahib and Gurdwara Manji Sahib.

They took the keys of ‘golaks’ from an SGPC employee. Both these gurdwaras were managed by the local committees under the supervision of the SGPC. Now, the HSGMC has appointed three members of the committee — Angrej Singh, Sahib Singh and Malak Singh — to look after the functioning of both gurdwaras.

Mahant Karamjit Singh, president, HSGMC (ad hoc), Balbir Singh Daduwal, former president of the HSGMC, Gurvinder Singh Dhamija, general secretary of the committee, Bhupinder Singh Assandh, senior vice-president, along with other members of the committee took over the possession.

Meanwhile, Mahant Karamjit Singh appealed to former president of the committee Jagdish Singh Jhinda to join hands with them to look after the affairs of the gurdwaras in the state.

Daduwal said they would not sack any employee working in these gurdwaras. “Employees can leave as per their will, but we will not remove anyone. We will give full respect to everyone who wishes to work here,” said Daduwal.

“A three-member committee has been formed to look after the working of these gurdwaras till further orders,” he added.

Bhupinder Singh Assandh said the SGPC had forced them to take this step. “After the decision in the favour of the Haryana committee, we were waiting for the transfer of charge by the SGPC to us. But the SGPC was not willing to do so, forcing us to take this step,” added Assandh.