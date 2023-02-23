HSGMC takes control of all 8 historical gurdwaras in state

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, February 22

Notwithstanding the criticism and objections raised by the SGPC and a section of the Sikh community leaders in the state, the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) continued to take charge of the shrines here today.

THE SHRINES Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib, Ambala

Gurdwara Sri Panjokhra Sahib, Ambala

Gurdwara Sri Teg Bahadur Sahib, Jind

Gurdwara Sahib Chhevin Patshahi, Kurukshetra

Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib, Panchkula

Gurdwara Guru Gobind Sahib, Yamunanagar

Gurdwara Chhathi Patshahi and Nauvi Patshahi, Kaithal

By taking over charge of Gurdwara Sri Panjokhra Sahib and Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib in Ambala and Gurdwara Sahib Patshahi Pehli and Dasvin at Kapal Mochan in Yamunanagar, the HSGMC today assumed control of all eight historic gurdwaras of Schedule 1, as notified under Section 85 of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act in the state.

Talking to The Tribune, HSGMC ad hoc general secretary Gurvinder Singh Dhamija said, “There are eight historical gurdwaras as notified under Schedule 1 in the state. We have taken charge of all eight gurdwaras. Now, we will focus on the administrative work over the next one week.”

He said of these eight historical gurdwaras, one was already under the HSGMC control. There are 17 gurdwaras notified under Schedule II and 27 under Schedule III. As per the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act, gurdwaras having an annual income of more than Rs 20 lakh are notified under Schedule II, while those having annual income of less than Rs 20 lakh are notified under Schedule III.

“There are more than 50 historical gurdwaras in the state that are not notified under any schedule so far. We will get these historical gurdwaras notified too. Soon, the general body meeting of the HSGMC will be organised and further decision will be taken,” he added.

Dhamija further said, “We will ensure transparency and increase sangat’s participation in the management. We have identified some areas, including increasing the number of laboratories, healthcare facilities, libraries, Punjabi language teaching classes and Dharma Prachar, on which we will be focusing. Besides this, we will also focus on the welfare of the employees.”