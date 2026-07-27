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Home / Haryana / HSGMC takes over Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences in Kurukshetra, announces salary clearance

HSGMC takes over Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences in Kurukshetra, announces salary clearance

Last week, the executive body of HSGMC had requested SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to hand over possession of the institute within three days

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 05:01 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Shahabad. File photo
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Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda today claimed that the committee has taken over the possession of Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Shahabad, Kurukshetra.

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Last week, the executive body of HSGMC had requested SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to hand over possession of the institute within three days. However, after allegedly receiving no response, the HSGMC president along with other committee members reached the institute today to take over its possession.

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Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “So far, the institute was being managed by SGPC through Miri Piri Trust, but today HSGMC has taken over possession. HSGMC had requested SGPC to hand over possession, but no representative of SGPC turned up. SGPC is the apex body of Sikhs and HSGMC is a state body. They should have extended support to us, but it did not happen.”

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“Since salaries of the staff have been pending, the employees were forced to stage an agitation. It has been decided that HSGMC will deposit the salary for June, which is about Rs 1.36 crore, on Tuesday, and the salary for July will also be released on time. The salaries for April and May are to be released by SGPC, as it was running the institute then, and we request SGPC to fulfil its duty. A letter will be sent to SGPC for the same. However, if SGPC fails to deposit the salaries, we will approach the court,” he added.

The HSGMC president also said that doctors and staff members who have left the hospital are requested to resume their duties.

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“The OPD at Miri Piri Institute has resumed and patients will get all facilities. The construction of the medical college building will resume soon. All efforts will be made to ensure that the medical college starts functioning from the next session. The institute will be operated in a transparent manner. For changes in the trust managing the institute, we will send a letter to Miri Piri Trust and also seek legal opinion from advocates,” he said.

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