HSGMC to build serai for pilgrims visiting Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 26

Amid the ongoing turmoil, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) has started searching for land in Amritsar to build a serai for the pilgrims of Haryana, who visit the Golden Temple.

“Everyday pilgrims from different states reach Darbar Sahib to pay obeisance and they prefer to stay in the serais. But due to limited availability of rooms, a large number of pilgrims fail to get rooms and they feel disappointed. Hence the committee has decided to build its own serai there,” said HSGMC member TP Singh.

HSGMC general secretary Gurvinder Singh Dhamija said: “It came to our knowledge that the pilgrims from Haryana face difficulty in getting rooms at the serais in Amritsar for night stay. To facilitate the pilgrims, the Haryana committee has started searching for land to build a serai there. Till the serai is ready, it has been decided to get a couple of night shelters on rent and operate them as serai for pilgrims.”

Meanwhile, the HSGMC has constituted its sub-committees, including finance, legal, vigilance and monitoring, education, dharma prachar and agriculture and appointed coordinators for smooth functioning.

“There are no differences in the committee. All those who want to do sewa were given responsibilities after discussion with the committee members. Appointing coordinators for the sub-committees is the prerogative of the president,” Dhamija said.

Former HSGMC chief Baljit Singh Daduwal, who had raised objections over the functioning, said: “All those who had raised voice against the president and the functioning have been ignored. Legal and dharma prachar panels are important, but the persons who have been given responsibilities for these were not suitable for the tasks.”

Sub-committees formed