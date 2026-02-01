HSIIDC steps in to expedite Mahendragarh Logistics Hub project

Advertisement

The Integrated Multi-modal Logistic Hub (IMLH) project being developed in Nangal Choudhary area of Mahendragarh district has hit a roadblock with the local land-owners demanding enhanced compensation for their land acquired for the project.



The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has stepped in to sort out the issues which have arisen due to the stance of the land-owners.



A meeting was held via video-conferencing between the HSIIDC authorities and affected villagers regarding the logistics hub project recently.

HSIIDC Managing Director Aditya Dahiya interacted with residents from Tahlot, Ghataser and Basirpur villages. SDM (Narnaul) Anirudh Yadav mediated the meeting.



In a statement, HSIIDC clarified that the project requires 886 acres, with 698 already procured and transferred to the project SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) by the state government.

The HSIIDC has asserted that the land was purchased at the rate determined by the competent authority at the appropriate level, following which land owners sold their land through voluntary, consent-based direct purchase mechanism, on their own free will and with their explicit consent and executed registered sale deeds accordingly.

As the land was acquired with the consent of land-owners themselves, so statutory enhancements, solatium, or further hikes are not possible, he added.

The HSIIDC has stated that recently, certain representations have been received from some landowners, who had voluntarily sold their land, seeking enhancement of compensation.

The statement points out that the state government has adhered to due process and remains committed to transparency and compliance with all applicable procedures.