DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / HSIIDC steps in to expedite Mahendragarh Logistics Hub project

HSIIDC steps in to expedite Mahendragarh Logistics Hub project

Says no hike possible for voluntary land sales

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 12:04 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
representational picture
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Integrated Multi-modal Logistic Hub (IMLH) project being developed in Nangal Choudhary area of Mahendragarh district has hit a roadblock with the local land-owners demanding enhanced compensation for their land acquired for the project.

Advertisement

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has stepped in to sort out the issues which have arisen due to the stance of the land-owners.

Advertisement

A meeting was held via video-conferencing between the HSIIDC authorities and affected villagers regarding the logistics hub project recently.

HSIIDC Managing Director Aditya Dahiya interacted with residents from Tahlot, Ghataser and Basirpur villages. SDM (Narnaul) Anirudh Yadav mediated the meeting.

Advertisement

In a statement, HSIIDC clarified that the project requires 886 acres, with 698 already procured and transferred to the project SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) by the state government.

The HSIIDC has asserted that the land was purchased at the rate determined by the competent authority at the appropriate level, following which land owners sold their land through voluntary, consent-based direct purchase mechanism, on their own free will and with their explicit consent and executed registered sale deeds accordingly.

As the land was acquired with the consent of land-owners themselves, so statutory enhancements, solatium, or further hikes are not possible, he added.

The HSIIDC has stated that recently, certain representations have been received from some landowners, who had voluntarily sold their land, seeking enhancement of compensation.

The statement points out that the state government has adhered to due process and remains committed to transparency and compliance with all applicable procedures.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts