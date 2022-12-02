HSPCB notice to Jagadhri metal factory owners

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 1

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) issued a show-cause notice to owners of a metal factory of Jagadhri, which was allegedly found being run in violation of norms laid by the government.

Virender Punia, Regional Officer of HSPCB, said they got a complaint through the CM Window portal that a metal factory situated in a colony of Jagadhri was being run in violation of norms. He said he formed a team headed by Ajay Malik, Assistant Environment Engineer of HSPCB, which inspected the factory, recently.

He further said the team found that factory was being run in violation of the norms laid by the government. “We recently issued a show-cause notice to the owners of the factory of Jagadhri under Air and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts,” said Punia. He said they were taking strict actions against such industrial units which were found spreading air and water pollution and being run in violation of the norms laid down by the government.