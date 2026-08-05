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Home / Haryana / HSPCB seals 35 stone crushers in Yamunanagar for violating environmental norms

HSPCB seals 35 stone crushers in Yamunanagar for violating environmental norms

The action was taken based on the verification report of a joint committee formed on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT)

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 07:07 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Before sealing, the HSPCB authorities had also issued show-cause notices to the stone crusher units for the observed non-compliances. File photo
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The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yamunanagar, has sealed 35 stone crushers found to be non-compliant with environmental norms.

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The board has also recommended the closure of three more stone crushers in the district to higher authorities for violating prescribed norms.

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The action was taken based on the verification report of a joint committee formed on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The committee was tasked with verifying stone crushing units against prescribed siting criteria and environmental norms, as per the notification dated September 2, 2025, CPCB guidelines 2023, and guidelines issued by the Haryana Government in 2025.

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According to officials, there are a total of 217 stone crushers in Yamunanagar district. Of these, 41 have already been dismantled and 32 were sealed earlier. The joint committee, therefore, carried out verification of the remaining 144 units.

“Out of 144 stone crushers, 35 have been sealed in Yamunanagar district in the past few months as they failed to comply with norms despite being issued show-cause notices. We have also recommended closure of three stone crushers to higher authorities. Meanwhile, 106 stone crushers currently meet all the norms,” said Pardeep Singh, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Yamunanagar.

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During inspection, the joint committee checked compliance with all norms, including installation of water sprinklers with adequately designed nozzles, covering of conveyor belts from node to node with thick sheets of suitable material, construction of brick wind-breaking walls 3 ft higher than the highest node of the crusher, and metalled or concrete roads and ramps.

Before sealing, the HSPCB authorities had also issued show-cause notices to the stone crusher units for the observed non-compliances.

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