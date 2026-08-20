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Home / Haryana / HSPCB seals slaughterhouse in Nuh after MLA Mamman Khan flags water pollution

HSPCB seals slaughterhouse in Nuh after MLA Mamman Khan flags water pollution

According to the closure order, villagers had long complained that untreated effluent — including animal waste, blood and excreta — was being discharged into open fields

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 05:58 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Congress MLA Mamman Khan. Photo: PTI file
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The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sealed a slaughterhouse run by M/s Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd in Jalalpur village near Mandikheda in Nuh district. The action was taken on a complaint of water pollution filed by Congress MLA from Firozpur Jhirka, Mamman Khan.

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According to the closure order, villagers had long complained that untreated effluent — including animal waste, blood and excreta — was being discharged into open fields, causing stench and contamination in the area. The MLA first flagged the issue in June, following which HSPCB officials inspected the site on June 29 and collected samples from the inlet and outlet of the effluent treatment plant (ETP).

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The inspection found that the unit was allegedly bypassing the ETP and discharging effluent through an underground PVC pipeline laid along an irrigation channel without permission from Irrigation Department. Laboratory analysis showed pollution parameters beyond the permissible limits, prompting a show-cause notice on July 4. The unit’s reply, submitted on July 17, was found unsatisfactory, after which the Regional Officer, Nuh, recommended closure under Section 33-A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The order was issued by HSPCB Chairman Vinay Pratap Singh, IAS, directing that the unit’s plant, machinery and diesel generator sets be sealed and electricity and water supply disconnected with immediate effect.

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“Compliance with rules in this region is non-negotiable. If any slaughterhouse or industrial unit causes environmental damage, action must follow as per law, and villagers’ grievances will continue to be taken up with the departments concerned,” Khan said.

He also appealed to leaders across party lines not to politicise the issue and instead focus on the region’s environmental and public health concerns, calling for a collective effort to protect Mewat from pollution.

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Residents living near the sealed unit expressed relief, saying the action came after years of complaints over foul smell and contaminated water. Further departmental action against the unit is awaited.

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