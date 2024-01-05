HSPCB teams review sites vulnerable to mining

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 4

Following directions by the NGT, a special team of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) visited sites vulnerable to illegal mining in the Aravallis.

The visit, headed by Board Chairman P Raghavendra Rao, was aimed at preparing a concrete plan to stop illegal mining in the Aravallis and revive its ecology, especially in zones degraded by illegal mining. The team visited various sites in Tauru and Sohna in Gurugram and assessed encroachments and mining activities in the areas.

Based on this visit, the team will prepare a detailed report encompassing suggestions given by organisations related to the Aravallis to the government. Thereafter, a detailed plan will be made and executed after approval by the Chief Minister. According to Neelam Ahluwalia of the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement, the next hearing in the illegal mining issue is scheduled by the NGT on January 9.

During the hearing on April 28 and December 11, the NGT had given the responsibility of preparing a plan for the ecological revival of the Aravallis to the HSPCB.

