HSPCB tells Yamunanagar MC to deposit Rs 7.14 cr as green relief

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, September 14

In a major action, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has passed an order directing the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), to deposit a compensation of Rs 7.14 crore on account of the damage caused to the environment.

In its order on February 21, 2023, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the board to impose an environmental compensation on the MCYJ for dumping solid waste in an unscientific manner in a temporary landfill dumping site in the vicinity of Aurangabad village of the district. Sumit Saini, a resident of Damla village, had complained to the NGT that the dumping of municipal waste was causing serious environmental problems in the area.

According to information, a joint committee formed by the NGT on May 24, 2022, visited the dumping site on July 27, 2022, and found that it had not been developed as per the Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 2016 and the MCYJ had started unscientific and illegal dumping of waste there.On Sinha’s directions, the MCYJ set up a new municipal solid waste processing site at another place in Aurangabad village.

