Home / Haryana / HSSC head poses as candidate to review arrangements

HSSC head poses as candidate to review arrangements

Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:26 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
HSSC Chairman Himmat Singh makes a call for assistance in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
On the second day of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) on Sunday, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Chairman Himmat Singh visited the Rohtak Bus Stand to review transport facilities for  candidates. He spoke to students appearing for the exam and even posed as a candidate to make a call to Dial 112 for assistance. Receiving a prompt and positive response, he expressed satisfaction with the service and encouraged students to make use of such facilities whenever needed.

Additionally, he inspected the shuttle bus service at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium, from where candidates were being transported to their respective exam centres. Around 100 buses have been deployed for the shuttle service, with the district divided into 13 routes to ensure smooth operations. General Manager, Roadways, Vipin Kumar, was also present during the inspection.

Earlier, Himmat Singh reached the Gaur Brahman Senior Secondary School in the morning as the exam began and reviewed the arrangements there. Deputy Commissioner, Dharmendra Singh accompanied him during the inspection. Both officials interacted with candidates and staff members on duty and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at the centre.

The exam was conducted smoothly across the district, with no reports of any disruptions. However, strict measures were observed at several exam centers. At one center, women candidates were initially not allowed to carry their 'dupattas' inside. The situation was later resolved after the intervention of district administrative authorities, which permitted the candidates to keep their 'dupattas' with them.

Speaking to mediapersons, DC Dharmendra Singh acknowledged that the level of strictness at some centres might have exceeded what was necessary. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the examination process overall was conducted without any major issue.

He maintained a total of 65 examination centres were set up in Rohtak and three in Meham. To facilitate access to all these centres, candidates were assigned 13 different routes, and around 150 shuttle buses were operated.

