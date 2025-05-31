HSSC launches helpline for CET

Member of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Bhupender Chauhan has said that to assist candidates applying for CET-2025, the commission has launched a special helpline service. The candidates can call mobile number 90634-93990 to get any information related to CET registration.

Chauhan said that this helpline is meant only for CET candidates. It will help resolve issues, doubts or technical problems related to the registration process. He encouraged all candidates to use this service and share their feedback to help bring out further improvements.

He further said the commission noticed many candidates were making common but serious mistakes while filling the CET registration form. These errors can lead to rejection of the application. These include uploading a signature photo in place of a photograph, and vice versa, submitting blurred or side-angle photographs, scanning and uploading the entire A4 sheet with a pasted photo instead of a proper passport-size photo, uploading irrelevant documents like Aadhaar card in the category section.

The commission has clearly stated that any application with these kinds of errors will be automatically rejected. Therefore, all candidates are advised to be very careful while filling their forms and to follow all instructions properly, he added.

The online application process for CET 2025 for Group-C posts started on May 28. The last date to submit the application is June 12 up to 11:59 pm, and the last date to pay the fee is June 14 until 6 pm.