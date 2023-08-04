HSVP all set to develop Sector 12 (II) in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 3

Having made majority of the area of Sector-12 (II) encroachment free by removing “illegal structures”, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is set to implement its layout plan for the site. It will sell residential plots on around 7 acres. Land has also been earmarked for a crèche and a police station.

“Following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, we have made majority of the area encroachment free and will implement the plan,” said Dharambir, UHBVN Executive Engineer.

He said development of a school, police station and market would boost the prices of plots, which would help in increasing the revenue of the department. The HSVP would ensure more services there, he added.

A Valmiki “basti” had been on the land for several years. On the petition of residents, who claimed that the “basti” was not part of the proposed plan, the court had ordered the removal of structures from the site and to rehabilitate families.

On the court’s directions, the HSVP (then HUDA) conducted a survey and identified 236 families for rehabilitation. It got 226 flats constructed in Sector-14(II) in 2016 under the Ashiana scheme, but residents refused to shift, citing less space. Later, the HSVP provided 50 sq yards plots to around 226 families in Sector 16. CM Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stone of the project in 2018.

#Karnal