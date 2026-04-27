HSVP anti-encroachment drive flops on day 1 in Gurugram, no action seen across 44 Sectors

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) failed to show up on the very first day of its much-publicised anti-encroachment drive in Gurugram, casting doubts over the seriousness of the enforcement exercise.

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The authority had announced that a large-scale demolition and clearance operation would begin Monday across 44 sectors in the city.

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However, through the day, there was no visible presence of enforcement teams on the ground, nor any signs of encroachments being removed from roads, green belts or other public spaces. Interestingly, the authorities issued no statement regarding the same.

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Just days earlier, HSVP officials had claimed that dedicated teams had been constituted to carry out the drive, targeting illegal encroachments along Right of Way (ROW), roadsides and green areas. The drive was planned as a phased exercise, scheduled to continue till July 1.

The lack of action on Day 1 has now raised serious questions over the implementation of the plan.

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The development also draws parallels with a previous crackdown by the Department of Town and Country Planning Haryana, which had similarly begun with intent but lost momentum within days.

Residents had then complained that only select areas were partially covered, leaving the broader encroachment issue largely unresolved.

With HSVP’s slow start, concerns among residents have intensified. Locals argue that unchecked encroachments continue to worsen traffic congestion, aggravate parking shortages and leading to the misuse of public spaces across Gurugram.

Many residents questioned whether the latest drive would also remain a token exercise. “Encroachment is a daily issue impacting mobility and civic life, but without consistent enforcement, nothing changes on the ground,” said a resident.

Attempts were made to contact HSVP’s administrator and concerned Estate Officers for a response, but officials refrained from commenting on the matter.