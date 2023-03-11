HSVP bags eway green corridor project

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 10

The 18-km-long green corridor project along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been given to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The corridor will help in making up for the green cover loss witnessed as part of the expressway project, and a tender of Rs 4 crore has been released for it.

Over 5,000 trees and shrubs were chopped off to make way for the expressway, said sources in the district administration, adding that funds worth Rs 5 crore were released by the NHAI for taking up mass tree plantation.

The work was earlier allotted to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), which had proposed a budget of Rs 7 crore for the project. The FMDA has asked the HSVP to take up the plantation to make way for additional works like fencing. Now, the total cost of the green corridor project is likely to go up to Rs 15 crore.

The authorities concerned have been asked to plant about two lakh trees and shrubs but the work might be delayed because of the alleged slow pace of work on the expressway. The launch date of the passage was August 10, 2021, but the work on flyovers is only 50 per cent complete.

An HSVP official said as the plantation could not be taken up simultaneously with the ongoing construction work, about 6,000 saplings had already been planted in Sector 59. A senior district official said the work is expected to be completed in 2024.