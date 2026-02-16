HSVP fixes Rs 40 cr as land price for new hospital building in Karnal

In a major step towards the construction of new District Civil Hospital building, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has finalised the price of 9.9 acres in Sector 32 Part-III of the Urban Estate. It has asked the Health Department to deposit Rs 40,11,89,700 for the land, where the new building will be constructed.

The Chief Administrator (CA) of the HSVP, Panchkula, has issued a letter confirming that 9.9 acres (40,118.97 square metres) will be allotted to the Director General, Health Services, Haryana, under the provisions of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran Act, 1977, along with applicable rules and regulations. The Chief Administrator said the finalised cost of land would be valid by the end of this financial year. Earlier in November 2022, the sanctioned budget of around Rs 84 crore had lapsed due to non-finalisation of revised cost of 9.9 acres of land from 13.5 acres.

“The HSVP has finalised the price of the land and has sent a letter to the Health Department to deposit the cost of land, so that further process can be initiated,” said Aditi, Estate Officer, HSVP, Karnal.

Dr Ravinder Sandhu, Deputy Civil Surgeon, said they had received a letter from the HSVP after the finalisation of land cost, which had been earmarked in Sector 32 around five-year ago.

Dr Poonam Chaudhary, Civil Surgeon, said they had already written a letter to the Director General, Health Services, Haryana, for providing the budget for the land. “We are hopeful, the budget will be provided in this financial year,” she added.

As of December 2017, the District Civil Hospital has been operating from a “borrowed” building of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC). The original Civil Hospital, inaugurated on April 17, 1911, as King Edward Hospital, is over a century old and does not have scope for expansion. In 2010, the then Congress government converted it into KCGMC, and the land was transferred to the medical college in December 2012. Later, in April 2017, the then Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, had announced the reinstatement of the Civil Hospital. It resumed operations on December 1, 2017, after staff repatriation, but has since continued to function from the premises allotted to the KCGMC.

Despite repeated announcements, the project for a new independent hospital building remained stuck in files due to the non-transfer of land by the HSVP. “Finally, the land cost has been finalised and we are hopeful the department will deposit funds and work will start soon,” said a senior official of the department.

The proposed hospital will have more than 200 beds and modern healthcare facilities, including a cardiac unit and CATH lab, MRI and CT scan facilities, dialysis centre, de-addiction centre, ICU and PICU, maternal and child health wing, fully equipped emergency department, training centre and administrative block, residential complex for staff, kitchen and laundry services.

Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand had raised the matter in the Haryana Assembly. The Assembly’s Committee on Education, Technical, Vocational, Medical Education and Health also discussed the delay during its July 25 visit.

Anand said the government was committed to the overall development of the district. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Karnal MP and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, all announcements will be fulfilled. The new building of the Civil Hospital will provide better health facilities to patients,” said Anand.

