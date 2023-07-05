HSVP razes 10 illegal structures in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 4

A team of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) carried out a demolition drive on Tuesday in Valmiki Basti Sector 12 (II) and razed around 10 illegal structures that were occupied. The team members served an ultimatum of 10 days to the remaining occupants to vacate the land. This step has been initiated in compliance with the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Estate Officer (EO) HSVP Rohit Kumar and XEN Dharambir along with other team members and police personnel started the demolition drive.

“In compliance with the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, we have demolished 10 structures and served an ultimatum to the remaining occupants,” said XEN Dharambir.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered in 2012 to remove structures from this site and to rehabilitate people living there. The administration had conducted a survey and identified 236 families for rehabilitation.

Of them, 226 were found eligible and the HSVP got constructed 264 flats in Sector 14 (II) at the cost of Rs 14.85 crore in 2016 under the Ashiana scheme, but the residents refused to shift there citing less space.

Later, the HSVP provided 50 sq yard plot each to over 226 families in Sector 16 for rehabilitation. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stone of this project on September 23, 2018. Some families have already shifted there and several others have initiated construction work, the XEN added.