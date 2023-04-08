 HSVP razes 20 structures in Karnal, Congress leaders protest : The Tribune India

HSVP razes 20 structures in Karnal, Congress leaders protest

The HSVP and police officials carry out demolition in Karnal on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 7

A tense situation prevailed in Valmiki Basti, Sector 12 (II), for a couple of hours on Friday when a team of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) carried out a demolition drive to raze structures in which people were living.

ON high court’s order

  • The Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered to remove the structures from the site in 2012
  • They identified 236 families for rehabilitation, of which 226 were found eligible
  • The HSVP then constructed 264 flats in Sector 14 (II) at cost of Rs 14.85 cr in 2016 under the Ashiana Housing Scheme
  • The residents did not shift there, citing less space

The team, with the help of the police, demolished around 20 structures amid protests. According to an official, this step was initiated in compliance with the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. However, the people living there and Congress leaders opposed the drive, demanding that the government rehabilitate them before demolishing their houses.

Congress leaders Sumita Singh and Arun Punjabi said the government should have rehabilitated the residents, who are labourers and lead a hand-to-mouth existence, before demolishing their houses. The locals alleged that all the people living in the area were not given plots and demanded that the government provide plots to all of them.

Anubhav Mehta, SDM Karnal-cum-Estate Officer (EO) HSVP, said the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered to remove the structures from the site in 2012. They had conducted a survey and identified 236 families for rehabilitation, of which 226 were found eligible. The HSVP then constructed 264 flats in Sector 14 (II), adjacent to Mughal Canal, at a cost of Rs 14.85 crore in 2016 under the Ashiana Housing Scheme for their rehabilitation, but the residents did not shift there, citing less space.

Later, the HSVP provided a 50-sq yard plot each to over 226 families in Sector 16 for their rehabilitation. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stone of this project on September 23, 2018, said the EO. Mehta said several families have already shifted there while the construction work of various houses was underway. The HSVP had served notices on them before demolishing the structures, he added.

