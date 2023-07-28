HSVP razes over 20 structures

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 27

In compliance with the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a team of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) carried out a demolition drive on Thursday at Valmiki Basti, Sector 12 (II). It razed over 20 structures and removed unauthorised occupants.

As many as 50 families gave a written assurance that they would vacate the land in 15 days. Some women tried to oppose the move, but due to the presence of a heavy police force, they could not do anything. A similar drive was conducted in the colony on July 4 also and several structures were demolished.

HSVP Estate Officer (EO) Rohit Kumar, and XEN Dharambir, along with police personnel and the Duty Magistrate reached the site and started the demolition drive. “We got the land vacated by demolishing over 20 structures. This step has been initiated in compliance with the directions of the High Court,” said Dharambir.

About the issue, he said in 2012 the High Court had ordered removal of the structures from the site and rehabilitation of the people living there.

Following the directions of the High Court, the administration had conducted a survey. As many as 226 families were found eligible for rehabilitation and the HSVP got 264 flats in Sector 14 (II) constructed at a cost of Rs 14.85 crore in 2016 under the Ashiana scheme, but the residents refused to shift there citing less space. Later, the HSVP had provided 50sq yards plots to around 226 families in Sector 16.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stone of this project on September 23, 2018 only some families have shifted there.

50 families seek time Around 50 families gave a written assurance that they will vacate the land in 15 days. If they do not remove their structures, we will demolish them after 15 days. — Dharambir, xen,HSVP

