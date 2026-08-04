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Home / Haryana / HSVP to launch statewide e-auction of long-pending vacant plots to boost revenue, development

HSVP to launch statewide e-auction of long-pending vacant plots to boost revenue, development

The move is expected to attract genuine buyers and ensure effective utilisation of land lying vacant in various HSVP sectors

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:13 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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According to officials, the proposed e-auction will cover different categories of properties, including group housing, residential and institutional plots such as schools, banquet halls and others. File photo
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Aiming to boost urban development and increase revenue, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is set to launch a statewide campaign for the e-auction of vacant plots that have remained unsold for years. Estate Officers (EOs) across the state have been directed to prepare detailed lists of such plots so that the auction process can begin at the earliest.

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According to officials, the proposed e-auction will cover different categories of properties, including group housing, residential and institutional plots such as schools, banquet halls and others. The move is expected to attract genuine buyers and ensure effective utilisation of land lying vacant in various HSVP sectors.

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“We have started preparing a list of such plots and will send it to higher authorities for further processing,” said Aditi, EO, Karnal HSVP.

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She added that once the list is completed and submitted, the authorities will initiate the remaining formalities required for the e-auction.

Officials believe the campaign will have multiple benefits. Apart from generating revenue for HSVP through the sale of long-pending vacant plots, it is also expected to accelerate planned development in the sectors where these plots are located. Construction of residential colonies, group housing projects and educational institutions on these sites will improve civic infrastructure and encourage economic activity.

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Residents also welcomed the decision. They said it would address a long-standing civic concern, as many vacant plots have turned into garbage dumping points, leading to unhygienic conditions, foul smell and breeding of mosquitoes and stray animals. “Such neglected plots spoil the appearance of developed sectors and cause inconvenience to nearby residents,” said Ashok Arora, a local resident.

Jatin Chawla, another resident, said auctioning unsold plots would enhance the beauty of sectors and improve sanitation, public safety and property values.

“There are several unsold plots lying vacant in the Karnal city and these have been turned into garbage dumping points. HSVP’s move will help address this issue,” he added.

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