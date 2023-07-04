HUDA City Centre station renamed, 3rd time in a day

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 3

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station in Gurugram as Millennium City Centre Gurugram. Interestingly, the name of the station was changed thrice in a day.

Earlier, it was announced that the Metro station will be named Gurugram City Centre however, hours later, it was again changed.

The authorities took to Twitter today and announced the rechristening.

However, within a few hours, it updated the changes saying, “In partial modification of the earlier announcement regarding the renaming of the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line, it has now been decided by competent authorities to rename the station as Millennium City Centre.”

Around 9 pm, the DMRC again tweeted to make an addition to the name. “In reference to our earlier tweet regarding the renaming of the HUDA City Centre Metro station, this is to inform that the full name of the station will read as Millenium City Centre Gurugram,” read the tweet.

The elevated HUDA City Centre Metro station is the terminal point of the 49-km Yellow Line.