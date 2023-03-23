Huge cache of illicit liquor seized, 5 held

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 22

The local police seized 2,028 bottles of illicit liquor from a house in Anangpur village here today evening. Five persons were arrested in this connection.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said the raid was carried out after a tip off. He said of the five persons arrested, three were identified as Rakesh, Adarsh and Sanjeev. A total of 169 cartons of liquor were found stocked in the house, and 2,028 bottles were packed, waiting to be supplied, whose market cost is yet to be ascertained. He added that the bottles were packed in cartons that were hidden in plastic barrels of 200 and 50 litres capacity. The barrels, under the guise of medicines, were destined to be supplied to Bihar.

The police seized two vehicles, including a mini truck and a pick-up van. The brand labels like Kings Gold, Royal General and Jubilee were found on the liquor bottles.

With a case booked under the Excise Act, the accused will be sent to police remand for a detailed investigation into the case, said the police, adding that more arrests are not ruled out in this regard.