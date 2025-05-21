Human rights body seeks report on professor’s arrest over social media post

The National Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from Haryana DGP in the matter of arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad even as the Supreme Court granted him an interim bail in the case.

The Commission stated that it had taken suo motu cognisance of the professor’s arrest over his social media posts concerning Operation Sindoor.

Seeking a detailed report within a week from Haryana DGP, NHRC stated that, prima facie, as per the media reports the professor’s human rights and liberty appear to have been violated.

Mahmudabad, Associate Professor and Head of Political Science Department at Ashoka University, was arrested by the Haryana Police under multiple sections of the IPC for an Instagram post in which he critiqued what he described as selective praise by right-wing commentators.

“I am very happy to see so many right wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of BJP’s hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens. The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is important but optics must translate to reality on the ground otherwise it’s just hypocrisy,” he had posted.

Although the professor’s post also included praise for the Indian Armed Forces, the Haryana State Commission (HSCW) for Women found it objectionable and issued him a notice to appear before the woman’s body and explain his remarks.

However, as the professor skipped the summons, the HSCW chairperson visited Ashoka University on Thursday to inquire into the matter but he did not appear before the panel again. Taking a serious note, the HSCW chairperson then lodged a formal complaint, following which Mahmudabad was arrested.

The professor then approached the Supreme Court which granted him an interim bail but refused to stay the investigation against him.