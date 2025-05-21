DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Human rights body seeks report on professor’s arrest over social media post

Human rights body seeks report on professor’s arrest over social media post

Seeking a detailed report within a week from Haryana DGP, NHRC stated that, prima facie, as per the media reports the professor’s human rights and liberty appear to have been violated
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:08 PM May 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ashoka University's Associate Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. Photo: X@Mahmudabad
Advertisement

The National Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from Haryana DGP in the matter of arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad even as the Supreme Court granted him an interim bail in the case.

Advertisement

The Commission stated that it had taken suo motu cognisance of the professor’s arrest over his social media posts concerning Operation Sindoor.

Seeking a detailed report within a week from Haryana DGP, NHRC stated that, prima facie, as per the media reports the professor’s human rights and liberty appear to have been violated.

Advertisement

Mahmudabad, Associate Professor and Head of Political Science Department at Ashoka University, was arrested by the Haryana Police under multiple sections of the IPC for an Instagram post in which he critiqued what he described as selective praise by right-wing commentators.

“I am very happy to see so many right wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of BJP’s hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens. The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is important but optics must translate to reality on the ground otherwise it’s just hypocrisy,” he had posted.

Advertisement

Although the professor’s post also included praise for the Indian Armed Forces, the Haryana State Commission (HSCW) for Women found it objectionable and issued him a notice to appear before the woman’s body and explain his remarks.

However, as the professor skipped the summons, the HSCW chairperson visited Ashoka University on Thursday to inquire into the matter but he did not appear before the panel again. Taking a serious note, the HSCW chairperson then lodged a formal complaint, following which Mahmudabad was arrested.

The professor then approached the Supreme Court which granted him an interim bail but refused to stay the investigation against him.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper