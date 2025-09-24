DT
Home / Haryana / Human Rights panel seeks report on humiliation of 11-year-old girl in Sonepat school

Human Rights panel seeks report on humiliation of 11-year-old girl in Sonepat school

Commission directs DEO and CP Sonepat to submit detailed reports

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose.
The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged punishment and public humiliation of an 11-year-old girl at a private school in Ridhana village, Sonepat, directing the police and education authorities to submit detailed reports.

The girl was allegedly forced to do 50 push-ups and clean the UKG classroom floor by the school principal for not completing her homework. In addition, UKG students were reportedly made to chant “shame, shame” at her, while the principal allegedly threatened to shave her head if she failed to finish homework in the future.

“These actions are stated to have caused psychological trauma to the child, rendering her unable to attend school and requiring psychological treatment,” the Commission observed.

The HHRC held that if established, the incident amounted to a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution — protecting the right to life, liberty, and dignity — and Article 14, which guarantees equality and protection from arbitrary action. It further noted that as a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), India is bound to shield children from all forms of physical and mental violence.

“The child’s mental health and future development are at serious risk. Immediate remedial steps must be taken to protect her and prevent similar incidents in other institutions,” the Commission stressed.

The HHRC directed the District Education Officer (DEO), Sonepat, to submit a report on the school’s disciplinary policy, action taken after the complaint, any record of prior misconduct, and steps to ensure child safety. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Sonepat, was asked to report on the FIR status, police investigation, and any action under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

A copy of the order has also been sent to the Principal Secretary, School Education, Haryana.

