Human rights panel seeks reports on Rewari industrial fires, flags safety lapses

Hearing a complaint filed based on newspaper reports of two major industrial fire incidents in Bawal and Dharuhera in Rewari district on May 19, Haryana Human Rights Commission has sought reports from the Rewari Deputy Commissioner, SP, Assistant Director (Industrial Safety and Health), Assistant Labour Commissioner, and Fire Safety Officer.

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The commission noted that the fire incidents — one at GLS Speciality Chemicals Private Limited, Sector-5, IMT Bawal, and the other at Toxmo Scooters, an electric scooter manufacturing unit in the Alamgir-Rajpura area of Dharuhera — resulted in burn injuries to workers, large-scale destruction of industrial property, and raised serious concerns about industrial safety standards, fire preparedness, and the protection of workers’ right to life and safety at workplaces.

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“The contents of the newspaper reports reveal a disturbing and alarming situation regarding repeated industrial fire incidents occurring within a short span of time in the industrial belts of Rewari district,” the commission said in its May 27 order. The order was passed by commission chairperson Justice Lalit Batra on a complaint filed by Parkash Yadav, a resident of Kharkhada village in Rewari district.

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“The commission cannot overlook the fact that the newspaper reports indicate that within approximately two weeks, at least three separate factory fire incidents have reportedly occurred in the industrial areas of Bawal and nearby regions. Such repeated incidents prima facie reflect possible systemic deficiencies in industrial safety compliance, fire prevention preparedness, emergency response mechanisms, inspection procedures, and enforcement of occupational safety standards,” the order stated.

It added that the right of workers to safe and secure working conditions forms an integral part of the Right to Life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Industrial establishments, particularly those dealing with chemicals, batteries, and other hazardous materials, are expected to strictly adhere to fire safety protocols, maintain trained emergency response staff, conduct periodic safety audits, and ensure disaster management preparedness.

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“Industrial workers, particularly those engaged in hazardous industries involving chemicals, batteries, and inflammable substances, are entitled to safe and secure working conditions. Any alleged negligence in maintaining fire safety standards, emergency response mechanisms, and worker safety protocols may seriously endanger human life and amount to a violation of basic human rights. The allegations further necessitate examination of the adequacy of safety audits, availability of emergency exits, training of workers, compliance with statutory fire safety norms, and the relief and rehabilitation measures extended to the affected workers and their families,” the order said.

Accordingly, the commission has sought reports on the issues involved and directed the authorities concerned to submit them at least one week before the next hearing. The next hearing in the case is fixed for August 12.