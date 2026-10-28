Human Rights Panel’s team inspects Rohtak Jail complex

Justice Lalit Batra, Chairperson of the Haryana Human Rights Commission, and Commission Member Deep Bhatia inspected the District Jail at Sunaria and issued necessary directions to the Jail Superintendent and Deputy Superintendents.

They heard the grievances of inmates and directed the jail administration officials to resolve their problems. They also planted saplings within the jail complex. Dr Puneet Arora, Assistant Registrar of the Commission, was also present during the inspection.

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Justice Batra said the primary objective of the commission’s inspection of the jail was to ensure the protection of inmates’ human rights. He instructed the Jail Superintendent to ensure that all inmates were treated in accordance with their human rights and that no violation of their rights took place.

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He further directed that in addition to monthly health check-up camps, the services of a gynaecologist should be made available to woman inmates every 15 days.

During the inspection, Justice Batra and Deep Bhatia interacted with the inmates and encouraged them to reform their behaviour and resolve to lead a better life after their release from prison.

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They encouraged both undertrial inmates and convicted prisoners to engage in work within the jail so that they could also provide financial support to their families. They further advised the inmates to undergo skill development training during their incarceration to enable them to pursue self-employment after their release.

The commission team inspected the medicines available at the dispensary and enquired about the healthcare facilities provided to the inmates undergoing treatment in the wards. They directed that the District Legal Services Authority should ensure the prompt availability of services of panel advocates to assist the inmates.