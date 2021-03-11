Husband gets life term for killing woman

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 21

The husband and mother-in-law of a woman, who was burnt to death in 2018, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mohit Aggarwal.

The court convicted Monu and his mother Sudesh, residents of Gagsina village in the district, for killing Rachna on July 15, 2018. She had suffered severe burn injuries and died.

Earlier, the case was registered under Section 304B (dowry death) and later, the case was converted under Section 302 (murder), said Sanjiv Kumar Pundir, counsel of the complainant.

The case was registered on the complaint of Jaswant Singh, who is maternal-uncle of the deceased. Singh got her married as her parents weren’’t alive at that time. He told the police that Rachna married Monu on November 21, 2016 and her in-laws used to harass her for dowry.