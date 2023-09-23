Husband, in-laws booked for dowry death

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 22

The police registered a case against five persons on charges of murder and dowry death on Thursday.

On the complaint of Ranjit Kaur of Satsang Vihar Colony in Jagadhri, a case was registered against Kapil, Gurmeet Kaur, Nirmal Singh, all residents of Sandhai village, and Chand Ram and Dharambir Singh of Saagdi village, under Sections 120B, 302 and 304B of the IPC at the Bilaspur police station.

The complainant said her daughter Navdeep Kaur (26) got married to Kapil on November 28, 2021. She alleged that Navdeep’s in-laws harassed and tortured her for dowry.

“After we got to know about the harassment being faced by our daughter, we visited her in-laws several times,” said the complainant.

She said on September 20 at 5.30 pm they got to know that their daughter was admitted at a private hospital in Yamunanagar. On reaching there, Kapil told us that Navdeep had consumed some poisonous substance, she added.

“Our daughter died at the hospital on September 20 about 6.30 pm. Either our daughter herself consumed poison because of harassment or she was fed poison by her in-laws for not fulfilling the dowry demand,” alleged the complainant.

