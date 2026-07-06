Hydrogen train trials under way, launch after testing: railway GM

Northern Railway (NR) General Manager Rajesh Kumar Pandey on Sunday inspected the hydrogen storage and refuelling facility being developed at Jind for India’s first hydrogen-powered train and reviewed the ongoing redevelopment of the Jind railway station.

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Interacting with mediapersons, Pandey said the inspection was primarily aimed at assessing the station redevelopment project.

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Asked about the proposed hydrogen train to operate on the Jind-Sonepat section, he said, “Hydrogen train trials are currently underway.” On the timeline for its launch, he said, “It will be launched on completion of the trials.”

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The hydrogen train project is expected to mark a significant step towards green and sustainable rail transportation. Indian Railways has approved the introduction of a 10-coach hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset on the Jind-Sonepat section of Northern Railway. The train will have a maximum speed of 75 kmph and will be powered by a 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

According to an official statement, the initiative will place India among a select group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the US, that are exploring hydrogen-powered rail transport.

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PM to flag off train on July 17

PM Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on July 17 to flag off India’s first hydrogen train from Jind. He will also inaugurate the redeveloped Jind railway station and a medical college before addressing a public meeting. CM Nayab Singh Saini will review preparations in Jind on Monday along with state BJP chief Dr Archana Gupta.