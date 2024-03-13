Hygienic street food hub on cards for Karnal residents

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 12

With an aim to provide hygienic food to city residents, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) is going to set up a hygienic street food hub. A detailed project report (DPR) was sent by the KMC to the government in this regard, which has been approved and an amount of Rs 1 crore has been transferred to the civic body for the project. The KMC has floated tenders and work is likely to start in April.

The KMC has earmarked the Ramlila Ground for the food hub. Under the project, street food vendors will set up their vends here and they will have to ensure that the food is prepared and served in a hygienic way.

“The aim is to also streamline operations of the street food vendors at one location. We will ensure stringent monitoring and enforcement of food safety regulations,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC.

He said the Ramlila Ground would be transformed into a vibrant area where residents can enjoy hygienic food, he said.

He said the idea was to mitigate health risks associated with unregulated street food. “We will ensure that residents have access to hygienically prepared food options,” said the Commissioner.

XEN Monika Sharma said, “The project is part of a Union Government-funded scheme, for which a budget of Rs 1 crore has been transferred. We have also floated a tender for it.”

Automatic sensor-based washrooms would also be installed for people. Proper lighting and sitting arrangements will be done by the KMC.

The MC authorities said the proposed hub would feature designated cooking and serving areas, besides waste disposal facilities. Regular inspections would be done to ensure that cleanliness standards are maintained. Additionally, eco-friendly practices would be adopted, they said.

All vendors will be given licences and training related to food safety will be imparted to them to ensure hygiene as per the recommendation of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). “Food safety officers will inspect the vendors’ stalls to ensure quality of food items being served to public,” said Subhash Chander, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department.

Residents have welcomed the initiative, citing concerns over food safety and hygiene in street food markets. Yogesh Kamra, a local resident, said having a centralised food hub would not only ensure hygienic food but also make it convenient for people to access a variety of cuisines at one place. “It is a positive step by the government towards ensuring public well-being,” he said.

