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Home / Haryana / 'I am alive': Influencer Bobby Kataria refutes death claim after hacked Instagram account posts RIP messages

'I am alive': Influencer Bobby Kataria refutes death claim after hacked Instagram account posts RIP messages

Netizens flooded social media with RIP messages; Kataria says technical team is working to recover hacked account

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:50 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Social media influencer Bobby Kataria
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A claim regarding the death of social media influencer Bobby Kataria was made through his official Instagram account in Gurugram. As soon as the post surfaced, fans began paying tribute on social media, flooding the comments section with messages such as “Rest in Peace (RIP) Kataria Bhai”.

Later, Kataria himself refuted the claim by releasing a video from a new social media account and stated, “I am alive, folks; do not pay attention to the rumours. Someone hacked the account and posted false information.”

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Related News: Social media influencer Bobby Kataria had contacts in Canada, Dubai, Russia, Singapore: Gurugram Police

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Bobby Kataria stated that the old Instagram account used to make the false post was managed by someone else and had been hacked. The hackers carried out the act to create an atmosphere of confusion and fear among his fans.

The hackers posted 12 consecutive videos from an old account, claiming that Bobby Kataria had passed away. The posts featured gym photos and old videos overlaid with texts such as “Miss You Bhai” and “RIP”. One of the gym-related posts has garnered over 2.3 million views. The account has around 32,700 followers.

A total of 214 posts have been made so far from the Instagram ID used to share the post. Meanwhile, Bobby Kataria’s main account is also followed by this account, which has been mentioned in the bio of the profile as well.

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Bobby said that his technical team was attempting to recover the hacked account. He also warned the hackers to immediately remove the fake posts, stating that failure to do so would result in strict legal action against them.

Bobby Kataria, who is constantly mired in controversy, has a long history of such incidents. In 2022, cases involving serious charges were registered against him after videos went viral showing him smoking a cigarette inside an aircraft and consuming alcohol while sitting in the middle of a road in Uttarakhand. He was arrested on charges of human trafficking in 2024.

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