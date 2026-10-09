‘I came, you saw’: Birender Singh’s retort to MLA’s warning over visit

The Congress protest against alleged vote theft, in Sirsa on Thursday was marked as much by the party’s internal differences as by its attack on the BJP and Election Commission.

Former minister Birender Singh led the march, where party workers raised slogans against the government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Advertisement

Defending the protest, Singh said the Election Commission had failed in its constitutional responsibility and alleged that eligible voters had been deprived of their rights. “If the Opposition does not raise its voice, democracy will be in danger,” he said.

Advertisement

However, the absence of MLA Gokul Setia drew attention, particularly after his recent public opposition to Singh’s appointment as Sirsa incharge for the party’s “Save Democracy” campaign. In a video on Facebook, he had said, “We are people who face our opponents openly”.

Setia had questioned why he was not consulted before the appointment and raised questions over the role of Congress MP Kumari Selja. He said he had political differences with Birender Singh but respected him as a senior leader. In a social media post and video, he had also expressed his anger over Singh being given responsibility for the Sirsa campaign.

Advertisement

On Thursday, while the protest was taking place in Sirsa, Setia was in Delhi. He shared photographs with Congress MPs Deepender Hooda and Amrinder Raja Warring on social media.

Singh, however, appeared unfazed. Referring to Setia’s earlier warning over his arrival in Sirsa, he said with a smile: “I came, you saw.”

Kalanwali MLA Shishpal Keharwala and Ellenabad MLA Bharat Singh Beniwal were also absent. Keharwala had been assigned duty for the protest in Fatehabad.

Responding to questions about the absence of MLAs and the relatively small gathering, Singh said those who stood with the Congress were present. “Give me one opportunity. If I cannot bring two lakh people here, I will leave politics,” he said.

District Congress president Santosh Beniwal, who had earlier indicated that a family function could keep her away, eventually attended the protest.

Singh also took a dig at Congress’s recent electoral record. Asked about the party’s three consecutive defeats, he said “the shape of Congress will change before the next election.”

On the possibility of political realignment, he said those planning to switch sides should start preparing in advance.