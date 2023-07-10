I failed to strenghten party set-up, regrets Selja

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 9

Former state Congress chief Kumari Selja on Sunday admitted that she could not form an organisational structure during her tenure but is now hopeful of its formation soon. She said this in response to a question asked by mediapersons at the residence of party worker Pardeep Sharma in Sector 9, where she was accompanied by Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi.

“There is no organisational structure that cannot be hidden. It should have been formed earlier. The non-formation of an organisational structure is the only thing I could not do. Now, with the new state affairs in charge we are hopeful the structure will be formed soon,” said Selja.

On being asked about the programme held by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda “Vipaksh Aapke Dwar”, Selja said she does not know whether it was a programme on behalf of the party or an individual. “At present, I am not the party president. I cannot comment on it. When I was the president, there was no discussion about such a programme. It could be possible that this event is being organised after consent from the high command.”